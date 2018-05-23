Judge: President Trump can’t block critics on Twitter

The judge had suggested that Trump mute rather than block some of his critics

A federal judge in New York says President Donald Trump violates the First Amendment by blocking critics on Twitter for political speech.

Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald in Manhattan issued the written decision Wednesday.

In ruling, she said no government official — including the president — is above the law.

READ MORE: ‘Mission Accomplished’ in Syria, Trump declares on Twitter

READ MORE: Trump seethes over Russia probe, calls for end to ‘SPYGATE’

The case was brought last July by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University and seven individuals blocked by Trump after criticizing the Republican president.

After a hearing this year, the judge had suggested that Trump mute rather than block some of his critics. At the time, a Justice Department attorney agreed that muting would enable Trump to avoid a tweet he doesn’t want to read.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Footage of 2 shrieking lynx posted by Canadians goes viral

Just Posted

End poverty now

The mobile food bank is a great idea and should be supported, but let’s go further

Letter — Successful 4-H event

Topics included beekeeping and meat rabbits on Mars

Houston stabbing case hearing adjourned

Parents plead for more people involved to come forward

No referendum on Eighth Avenue

Council opts to repave streets with reserve funds

Letter — Potential for pollution at Tchesinkut Lake

Tchesinkut Watershed Protection Society pens open letter to RDBN chair

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

NFL owners adopt new policy to address anthem protests

Commissioner Roger Goodell said the change was approved unanimously by owners

Unicyclist starts his cross-Canada trip in Vancouver

Taylor Stark started his journey May 7

Film Review: On Chesil Beach

Saoirse Ronan continues to shine in adaptation Ian McEwan novel about young newlyweds on their wedding day

B.C. patients lost nearly $500,000 due to medical wait times: report

Fraser Institute report shows Canadians as a whole lost $1.9 billion

Rain, melting snow pose flooding concerns across B.C. as evacuations lift

There are still about 300 Canadian Forces personnel, 380 wildfire crews helping with flood response

PNE’s Summer Night Concerts by Village People, Lauper, Goo Goo Dolls, more

Mostly retro sounds at this year’s fair in Vancouver, starting Aug. 18

Notley to skip western premiers meeting today, but slams leader who’s there

Notley told reporters that B.C. Premier John Horgan is trying to shut down the Trans Mountain pipeline

No suitors emerge for pipeline project stake as Kinder Morgan deadline looms

Analysts and observers remain perplexed by Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s comment last week that “plenty of investors would be interested in taking on this project”.

Most Read

  • Judge: President Trump can’t block critics on Twitter

    The judge had suggested that Trump mute rather than block some of his critics