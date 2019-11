The two planets will meet in the southwestern sky

Venus and Jupiter appear close together in the sky during a conjunction. (Wikimedia Commons)

Look up at the night sky on Sunday and you won’t be disappointed, as two of the brightest stars in the sky are set to pass right by each other.

Sunday’s skies will host a “conjunction” between Venus and Jupiter, where the planets appear to kiss as they pass each other.

According to astronomers, the two planets will meet in the southwestern sky on Sunday night.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.