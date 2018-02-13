Kim Campbell says female broadcasters should not bare arms

Former Canadian prime minister says women should cover up on TV

Former prime minister Kim Campbell is up in arms over what female broadcasters choose to wear.

Canada’s first female prime minister tweeted Tuesday that she was “struck by how many women on television news wear sleeveless dresses – often when sitting with suited men. I have always felt it was demeaning to the women… bare arms undermine credibility and gravitas!”

I am struck by how many women on television news wear sleeveless dresses- often when sitting with suited men. I have always felt it was demeaning to the women and this suggests that I am right. Bare arms undermine credibility and gravitas! https://t.co/plBRrrtqKV — Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) February 13, 2018

The tweet appeared to be in response to a blog post from U.S. speaking coach Nick Morgan, who cited a study he said found that “the less clothing you have on, the dumber we’re going to take you to be.”

Morgan also said people wearing less clothing were pulling any attention away from what they were saying: “If you show up in front of us with skin exposed, we’re going to think about your body.”

Campbell’s tweet unleashed a flurry of responses, some in agreement and some taking issue with the judgment on women’s attire in 2018.

“I find it funny how it’s women who are harshest to women. Is it not feminism by allowing a woman to wear what she wants? Is it not offensive by assuming that sleeveless undermines their credibility?” tweeted Matthew Jones.

Another user, Steve Saideman, pointed out that Michelle Obama was know for her sleeveless dresses when she was First Lady, leading Campbell to point out “she doesn’t read the news,” implying that only female broadcasters should keep their arms covered.

