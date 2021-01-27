(Kraft Dinner/Twitter)

Kraft Dinner launches candy-flavoured mac and cheese just in time for Valentine’s Day

Sweet and cheesy treat will be here just in time for the cheesiest holiday of the year

Are you looking to spice things up this Valentine’s Day? Sick of the monotony of the stay-at-home orders and restrictions?

Well, look no further than Kraft Dinner. That’s right, just a few months after their Pumpkin Spice mac and cheese, the makers of Kraft Dinner are back with themed flavour.

If you want to get in on the sweet and cheesy treat early, just head over to Kraft Dinner’s social media.

“It’s cheesy. It’s sweet. Oh, and it’s completely pink. It’s #CandyKD, here just for Valentine’s Day. Sweet talk us below with a one-liner or love note and you could get a free box,” the company tweeted.

And if you’re not one of the lucky winners, the limited edition flavour will be available via drops at CandyKD.ca until Valentine’s Day.

The contest is open to all people who reside in Canada and are over the age of majority in their province. A total of 50 boxes will be handed out – they’ll each have one box of Kraft Dinner, one Candy KD Boost Pack and one fork.

Most Read