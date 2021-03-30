Krispy Kreme giving out free coffee, doughnuts until Victoria Day

The promotion will see Canadians indulge without guilt… about the number in their bank account

A new Krispy Kreme offer is available to customers once every Monday until Victoria Day in Canada. (Instagram/Krispy Kreme)

Krispy Kreme has launched a special promotion for Canadians – it’s giving away free doughnuts and coffee on Mondays for the next month.

At participating Canadian locations, customers can pick up a free glazed doughnut and a medium coffee, with no other purchase required.

The U.S. company currently has one franchise location in British Columbia, at 7153 120 St. in Delta. Drive-through service is available at the store.

The promotion will run until May 24, Victoria Day.

