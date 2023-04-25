Actor Pedro Pascal poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA Film Awards, in central London, Sunday, April 11 2021. Pascal hasn’t started filming in Vancouver yet on the second season of his smash HBO hit “The Last of Us,” but the city library is already matching him up with its branches. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alberto Pezzali

Actor Pedro Pascal poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA Film Awards, in central London, Sunday, April 11 2021. Pascal hasn’t started filming in Vancouver yet on the second season of his smash HBO hit “The Last of Us,” but the city library is already matching him up with its branches. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alberto Pezzali

‘Last of Us’ star, Pedro Pascal, has matching outfits with Vancouver’s libraries.

Digital content marketing links photos of the star in outfits co-ordinated with branch coloours

Actor Pedro Pascal hasn’t started filming in Vancouver yet on the second season of his smash HBO hit “The Last of Us,” but the city library is already matching him up with its branches.

A social media thread, posted by the Vancouver Public Library on Monday, linked photos of the star in outfits that co-ordinate with the colours at various library branches and had nearly 100,000 views on Twitter in 24 hours.

It was digital content marketing lead Maia Sampson who spent hours finding photos of Pascal in a multicolored sweater matching the colourful wall on the South Hill branch, or in a beige trench coat corresponding with the entrance to the Firehall branch.

She says the idea came from someone else on staff after similar threads, such as Taylor Swift as book covers or Pascal with matching Easter eggs, gained popularity online.

Sampson says the goal is to reinforce the idea that libraries are energetic places for all ages that are full of community and life.

She says it has been fun to watch the positive reactions to the posts so far.

READ MORE: ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 to be filmed in Vancouver

Movies and TV

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Special Guest Bryan Baeumler – Value of Working with the Pros

Just Posted

Kitimat environmental groups accuse CGL of hindering the natural movement of amphibians with their barrier installed along migration routes. (Photo courtesy of Kitimat Valley Naturalists and Douglas Channel Watch)
CGL pipeline disrupts amphibian migration: Kitimat environmental groups

April 22 is Earth Day. Across Canada and around the world, special events will be held as a global support of environmental protection. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the Earth?

Prince Rupert Port Authority CEO Shaun Stevenson speaks to reporters on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the port for a green expansion announcement with the provincial government. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
B.C. expands green innovation initiative to Prince Rupert port

The new Hampton Lumber sawmill in Fort St. James. (Hampton Lumber Facebook photo)
New Fort St. James mill rolls out first load of lumber