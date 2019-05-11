London Drugs Amateur Photographer of the Year contest is back for 2019

The Black Press Media-partnered contest will feature two new categories

The London Drugs 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest returns to Black Press Media readers with a twist this year.

The contest will feature two new categories, West Coast Adventure and Mobile Phone Entry.

Last year, we received more than 25,000 photos from across Western Canada, with Harrison Hot Springs resident Angeline Haslett taking home the title for her photo of a singer in the throes of a performance.

READ MORE: Meet the winners of the London Drugs 2018 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest

This year’s prizes include London Drugs gift cards valued at a total of $6,000, and a trip for two to see the northern lights in the Yukon, valued at $1,800 from Air North. Other sponsors include Northern Vision Development and Northern Tales Travel Services.

The categories this year are scenic Canada, wildlife, love where you live, festivals + events, people, mobile phone entry, and West Coast adventure.

To enter for a chance to be crowned the London Drugs 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year, click here.

@kieranroconnor
kieran.oconnor@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: White jeans for spring

Just Posted

No charges laid in VIP fishing trip to Ecstall River, anglers told

But DFO says ongoing conversations will limit likelihood of repeat incidents

Wet’suwet’en First Nation tells court it should have been consulted after artifacts found at pipeline site

Petition challenges the decision of the B.C. Oil and Gas Commission and provincial Archaeology Branch

Lara Beckett new NCLGA president

Beckett moves up from first vice-president

Drug bust in Burns Lake

Police officers on May 9 arrested a man in Burns Lake carrying… Continue reading

“High danger” for Grassy Plains fire risk

The recent warm weather enjoyed by Burns Lake residents has brought an… Continue reading

Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby

The 16-month-old boy had been in the vehicle for several hours

Montero’s goal lifts Whitecaps past Timbers 1-0

Vancouver beats Portland in MLS clash of Cascadia foes

Grand Forks fire chief on paid leave amid bullying, safety concerns

Fire Chief Dale Heriot on leave until investigations concluded

Two whales beached in Boundary Bay

Crowds gathering at Tsawwassen’s Centennial Beach

ICBC told to change $50 unlisted driver protection fee

Attorney General David Eby has directed ICBC to refine three components to its revamped rate structure

New rules for ships implemented to protect killer whales off B.C. coast

Ships must keep 400-metre distance as part of the new rules by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans

Chilliwack bus driver on wrong side of road wasn’t unsafely crossing train tracks: school district

Witness says driver was trying to sneak bus through train crossing arms, with students on board

Volunteer, First Nations fire departments get $5M for training, gear

Money was part of the province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund

Trio of endangered owls hatch at B.C. breeding program

There is hope owls could be released into the wild as soon as next spring

Most Read