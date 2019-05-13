In this undated photo made available on Sunday, May 12, 2019 by @SussexRoyal, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex holds the feet of her baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have released a photo of their newborn baby to mark Meghan‚Äôs first Mother‚Äôs Day as a mom. The image posted on Instagram shows her hand cradling the feet of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on Monday, against a bed of spring flowers. (@SussexRoyal via AP)

Meghan, Harry release baby feet photo for US Mother’s Day

The image posted Sunday on Instagram showed Meghan’s hand cradling the feet of her son

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have released a photo of their newborn baby’s feet to mark Meghan’s first Mother’s Day as a mom.

The image posted Sunday on Instagram showed Meghan’s hand cradling the feet of her son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, with a bed of spring flowers below serving as the background.

The text reads: “Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honour and celebrate each and every one of you.”

The post also included lines from a poem called “Lands” by Nayyirah Waheed: “my/mother/was/my first country;/ the first place I ever lived.”

Mother’s Day was celebrated Sunday in the United States, Canada and many other countries. Britain’s Mother’s Day was on March 31 this year.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

Just Posted

Evacuation order for Fraser Lake fire lifted

The state of emergency and evacuation order related to the fire burning… Continue reading

Fire breaks out near Fraser Lake

A fire broke out in the afternoon of May 11 near Fraser… Continue reading

No charges laid in VIP fishing trip to Ecstall River, anglers told

But DFO says ongoing conversations will limit likelihood of repeat incidents

Wet’suwet’en First Nation tells court it should have been consulted after artifacts found at pipeline site

Petition challenges the decision of the B.C. Oil and Gas Commission and provincial Archaeology Branch

Lara Beckett new NCLGA president

Beckett moves up from first vice-president

Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97

In recent years, Day had been an animal rights advocate

B.C.’s new union rules could create ‘battle zone’ in big construction

Raids expected as independent unions begin work on pipelines, LNG

Victoria’s Hannah Day, 9, tragically dies after battling cancer

‘Life will never be the same. She deserved a beautiful life and it was cut short’

Wildfire east of Kamloops now estimated at 19 hectares

The human-caused blaze is officially deemed out of control

NDP unveils parts of climate plan in motion as the Green Party edges closer

Singh however insists today’s motion is not an attempt to beat back Green support

Danger subsiding after B.C. properties threatened by several weekend wildfires

The blaze broke out Saturday near the community of Lejac, about five kilometres east of Fraser Lake

Onex signs agreement to buy WestJet in deal valued at $5B, including debt

Onex will pay $31 per share for WestJet, which will continue to operate as a privately held company

UPDATE: The Lejac fire now categorized as ‘being held’

Residents should be cautious during May long weekend, RDBN says

Leonard’s buzzer-beater lifts Raptors to Game 7 win over 76ers

Toronto advances to NBA’s Eastern Conference final after beating Philadelphia 92-90

Most Read