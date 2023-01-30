Campers with a Canadian flag flying on their camp site are shown in Algonquin Park on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Parks Canada says visitors will be able to start booking reservations for camping and other activities at its sites across the country in March. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill

Parks Canada updating its reservation system to book camping and other activities

All users will be required to create a new user account on the upgraded system after March 3

Parks Canada says visitors will be able to start booking reservations for camping and other activities at its sites across the country in March.

The reservation dates, which are posted online, are different at each national park, historic site and marine conservation area.

Parks Canada says in a statement that the bookings are a couple months later than recent years because the reservation system was getting outdated and needed some upgrades.

The agency says the system will look different from the previous one, but it will offer the same features and functions.

It adds, however, that anyone who wants to save information about previous bookings to do so before Feb. 26.

All users will be required to create a new user account on the upgraded system after March 3 and before they start booking any reservations later that month.

Parks Canada

Previous story
Popular roller-coaster at West Edmonton Mall amusement park to be removed

Just Posted

A file photo shows bags of illicit drugs seized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The Vancouver police seized 73 kilograms of drugs from Lower Mainland gangs during Project Tint in July 2022. (U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration photo)
Possession of 2.5 grams of illicit drugs to be decriminalized in B.C. starting tomorrow

Hockey (bigger pic)
U11 hockey leagu games in Burns Lake

A pedestrian was hit near the intersection of Lakelse Avenue and Sparks Street. (File photo)
Pickup truck strikes pedestrian near downtown Terrace crosswalk

Canfor announced Jan. 25 it is closing its Houston sawmill but has a plan, if approved, to build a new one. (Black Press file photo)
MLA calls for strong response following Houston mill closure announcement