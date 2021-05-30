QUIZ: Are you ready for a bicycle ride?

As the days become warm, many cyclists are out on the streets and roads.
The week of May 31 to June 6 is Spring GoByBike Week in British Columbia. This is an initiative to encourage people to use bicycles for everyday transportation.
In addition to commuter cyclists, there are also plenty of cycle tourists, competitive cyclists and recreational riders enjoying the roads.
How much do you know about bicycles and cycling? Put your knowledge to the test with this quiz.
Good luck.
