Space passengers from left, Audrey Powers, William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen, and Glen de Vries raise their hands during a media availability at the spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Do you know the name of the spacecraft? (AP Photo / LM Otero)

Space passengers from left, Audrey Powers, William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen, and Glen de Vries raise their hands during a media availability at the spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Do you know the name of the spacecraft? (AP Photo / LM Otero)

QUIZ: Exploring the final frontier

How much do you know about factual and fictional space travel?

Last week, William Shatner, who played Capt. James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek television series, made a voyage into space.

The quest to reach space has been an ongoing challenge, and the Canadian-born actor’s voyage is one of many pieces in the history of space travel.

How much do you know about factual or fictional space exploration? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you have clean hands?

READ ALSO: How much do you know about the moon?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about space?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

William Shatner, center, describes his flight into space as Glen de Vries looks on during a media availability at the spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

William Shatner, center, describes his flight into space as Glen de Vries looks on during a media availability at the spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 17 to 23

Just Posted

A four-part documentary series about the history of B.C. is airing every Tuesday night until Nov. 2. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
British Columbia: An Untold Story

University Hospital of Northern B.C. in Prince George is one of the facilities over capacity with critically ill patients, many with COVID-19. (UBC photo)
Northern B.C. COVID-19 crisis brings back private home restrictions

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry have been working to contain COVID-19 transmission in Northern B.C. (B.C. government)
Northern B.C. COVID-19 restrictions don’t extend west of Kitwanga

Red Chris mine’s Australia-themed dump truck tray pays homage to the partnership of the three nations involved on the site. (Newcrest Mining photo)
Prefeasibility study extends northwest B.C. gold mine life by 30 years