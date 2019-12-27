Don Cherry poses for a photo in Toronto on Monday, March 10, 2014. Do you know why he made news headlines in 2019? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

A lot of news happened here in B.C., across the country and around the world this past year

How much do you know about some of the news events which made headlines in Canada in 2019?

Take this 15-question quiz and put your knowledge to the test.


