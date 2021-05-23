Queen Victoria, the 19th-century British monarch, is honoured with the Victoria Day holiday in Canada. How much do you know about this legendary queen? (Pixabay.com photo)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Queen Victoria to the test
How much do you know about the famous queen, her times, her legacy and other Victoria-related facts?
This weekend is the Victoria Day long weekend, a Canadian statutory holiday in honour of the British monarch. The weekend also marks the start to the summer season in Canada.
How much do you know about the legendary queen, her legacy, the Victorian era and other things related to Victoria? Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test.
Good luck.
