Record-breaking $117 million up for grabs in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw

$70-million jackpot plus 47 Maxmillions prize draws

A record-breaking $117 million in total prizes is up for grabs in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw.

Lottery buzz is spreading across B.C. as the June 8 draw date nears, with 47 Maxmillions prize draws of $1 million being made in addition to the $70-million jackpot, totalling $117 million.

No Canadian lottery has ever reached this amount of total prizes before, according to a release from the B.C. Lottery Corporation. The previous Lotto Max record draw was on Oct. 26, 2018, which saw a jackpot of $60 million and 56 Maxmillions prizes add up to $116 million.

Lotto Max draws are held twice a week – Tuesdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. – and jackpots range from $10 million to $70 million. The odds of winning the main jackpot are one in 33,294,800 per $5 play, while the stated odds of winning anything at all are one in seven.

For more information, go to playnow.com.

