REPLAY: B.C’s best videos this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week across the province

Langley: Woman has no secrets behind how to make it to 100

According to Langley senior Elizabeth Viens, turning 100-years-old is no big deal. But friends and family gathered to celebrate the woman’s lengthy life this week. Watch more >

Campbell River: Northern fur seal pup rescued near fish farm

A northern fur seal pup named Mo is in the care of veterinarians after employees of a salmon farming operation spotted her swimming erratically near Hardwicke Island. Watch more >

Vernon: Annual air balloon fiesta brings colour to the sky

Depsite cold and wet conditions, dozens in Vernon took part in the unique and annual event in the Okanagan city for the 28th year. Watch more >

Surrey: Robbie Burns Day met with bagpipes, Hagis

SFU in Surrey went all out, bagpipes and all, to celebrate the Scottish poet. Ever tried haggis? We asked people to describe it. Watch more >

Cowichan: Eagles get fresh start after being poisoned

It was an emotional few moments for many who had aided in the recovery efforts, as the first eagle that was found poisoned returned to the wild. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

