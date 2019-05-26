REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Cloverdale: Corgis steal the spotlight during annual rodeo

The competition’s debut at the Cloverdale Rodeo saw excitable corgis pitted against each other in a race of speed and mental readiness. Watch more >

Victoria: Officials take oil-spill response practice on the water

The Canadian and U.S. Coast Guards partnered with international environmental response groups to participate in an on-water oil spill response drill this week. Watch more >

Williams Lake: Students take to streets for climate change rally

Dozens of students in Williams Lake left school Friday – joining thousands of youth around the world in staging climate action strikes. Watch more >

Agassiz: Seabird Island Festival brings back powwow

The powwow featured dancers and drummers from around the province, making the 50th anniversary of the special festival. Watch more >

VIDEO: Canadian breaks women’s world record for longest plank

Just Posted

Bachrach nominated by NDP for federal election

The Smithers mayor won on the first ballot with 446 of 797 votes

Giesbrecht found guilty of second-degree murder

Murder is only rational conclusion from evidence, Judge says

Fire ban back in effect for Northwest Fire Centre region

Starting May 24, both Category 2 and Category 3 prohibitions will be in place

Grassy Plains Mud Bog

The annual Mud Bog event was held at the Grassy Plains Hall… Continue reading

New Seven Sisters replacement confirmed

Mental health facility will have 25 beds, up from 20 in current facility

VIDEO: Protesters in Penticton gather to rally against sleeping-on-sidewalk bylaw

The proposed bylaw would outlaw sitting or lying on the city’s downtown sidewalks

Raptors beat Bucks 100-94 to advance to franchise’s first-ever NBA Finals

Leonard has 27 points, 17 boards to lead Toronto past Milwaukee

Third person charged in death of B.C. teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

Inderdeep Kaur Deo facing charge of accessory after the fact to murder

Kamloops girl, 9, recovering from carbon monoxide poisoning now out of ICU

Her mother who was sleeping in the same tent with her did not survive

‘I think he’s still alive’: B.C. mom pleads for help finding son last seen a month ago

Family offering $5,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of Tim Delahaye

New poll suggests one-third don’t want politicians to wear religious symbols

Local politicians shouldn’t be allowed to wear hijabs, crucifixes or turbans on the job, survey suggests

Raptors fans far from home adjust plans to watch pivotal playoff game

Raptors currently lead the playoff series 3-2, and a win Saturday would vault them into NBA finals

PHOTOS: First responders in Fernie rescue baby owl who fell from nest

The baby owl’s inability to fly back to its nest prompted a rescue by first responders

Five takeaways from the Court of Appeal ruling on B.C.’s pipeline law

It’s unclear how many tools are left in B.C.’s toolbox to fight the project

