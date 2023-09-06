FILE - Mick Jagger, left, Ronnie Wood, center, and Keith Richards, right, of the band "The Rolling Stones," perform onstage during the last concert of their "Sixty" European tour in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 3, 2022. On Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, the Rolling Stones announced they will release their first album of original material in 18 years. Titled “Hackney Diamonds,” the legendary rock band will reveal the full details on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at an event in Hackney in East London. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

Rolling Stones set to drop Hackney Diamonds, first new music in years

Event in London will unveil band’s first collectio of new material since 2005

A rock’n’roll juggernaut was descending Wednesday on London’s Hackney district, where The Rolling Stones are set to unveil their new album, “Hackney Diamonds.”

Hard-core fans were already lining up Wednesday morning outside the Hackney Empire, where Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will be interviewed onstage by “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon in a livestreamed event at 2:30 p.m. (1330 GMT; 9:30 a.m. EDT).

Inside the ornate former Edwardian musical hall where Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel once performed, Jagger, 80, Richards, 79 and Wood, 76 are due to give details of the Stones’ first studio album of new songs since “A Bigger Bang” in 2005.

The band released a set of blues covers, “Blue & Lonesome,” in 2016.

The album is the first since drummer Charlie Watts died in in 2021, and is due to include some contributions he recorded before his death.

Announcement of the new material follows a cryptic teaser campaign, in which the band’s iconic mouth and tongue logo was projected onto the façade of landmarks in cities around the world, including New York, London and Paris.

The band members may reveal what drew them to Hackney, the vibrant east London district that gave the world stars including playwright Harold Pinter and actor Idris Elba.

“Hackney Diamonds” is a slang term for shattered glass, and the band also teased fans with an ad in the local Hackney Gazette newspaper for a fictional glass repair business: “When you say gimme shelter, we’ll fix your shattered windows.”

Founded in 1962, the Stones show no signs of planning to retire. Last year the band played a 60th-anniversary tour of Europe, with Steve Jordan replacing Watts on drums.

Pop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Black Press football insiders preview 2023 NFL season

Just Posted

Wells Creek wildfire evacuation order rescinded

No ice in the Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena due to a Freon refrigerant leak inside the chiller at the Multiplex Complex in Burns Lake. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)
Arena and Curling rink out of ice for the foreseeable future

Back to school fair hosted by Carrier Sekani Family Services and Foundry Burns Lake at the Margaret Patrick Memorial Centre Hall on Aug. 30. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)
Back to school

People who were born from 1931 to 1960 in the George Brown Memorial Hospital which is now known as Burns Lake Native Development Corporation gathered during the Burns Lake Centennial celebration. Tom Woodall, Pamela Blair, Grant Johnson, Evan Johnson, Bob Peebles, Robbie Nutter, Jack Brown, Bonny Gibson, Teresa Wojdak, Donna Unger, Karen Sirfalk, Debbie Marsh, Brenda Schroeder, Debbie Anderson, Wayne Anderson, Della Weymer, Colleen Anderson, Marie Hiebert, Ray Orr, Chenn Bergen, Harold Eakin, Gerry Lindaas, Marvin Strimbold, Randy Miller, Lana Miller, Moira Lindaas, Lori White, Carroll Airey, Louise Miller, Otto Miller, Jane Dean, Martha Geortzen, Laureen Williams, Rose Bergen, John Bergen, Ginny Schreiber, Betty Lavallee, Alfred Horning, Sandy Long, Gordon Long, Jamie Long, Ross Johnson, Dave Reynolds, Steve Orr, Brenda Hiebert, Jake Hiebert, Pete Hiebert, Linda Peterson, Bob Peterson, Ivy Hickey, George, Judy Payne, George, Conrad Amendt, Florence Dupuis, Lynn Olinyk, Louis Fisher, Sandra Cutsforth, Pauline Redwood, Debbie Blair, Shirley Hallgren, Mary Jane Ritchie, Joan Adams, Linda Mackay, Bobby Reynolds, Bonnie Burns, Sally Wiebe, Johnny Johnson, Mary Andersen, Sivert Andersen, Larry Reynolds, Sam Moroski, Gerald Anderson, Diane Anderson, Rick Schritt and Raymond Horning. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News) We apologize if names are spelled incorrectly some hand writing was hard to decipher.
Reunion of George Brown Memorial hospital