SAY WHAT? Readers weigh in on high-speed rail to U.S.

B.C. to contribute $300,000 to a million-dollar business study on the proposed project

Premier John Horgan and Washington state Governor Jay Inslee announced Friday that B.C. will pitch in to study the economic benefits and risks for an ambitious high-speed rail project that could get British Columbians to Seattle in an hour. Read more >

The route would run from Vancouver to Seattle and onto Portland, Ore.

But with so many choices of travel already, and no comment from officials on exactly how much such a trip would cost, many are on the fence in their support – or opposition.

Here’s what Black Press Media readers have said:

“No – the need for travelling for business is/should become obsolete. There is Skype etc. For pleasure, there is a ton of other options already available.” – Belinda Cardoso

“The Trans Canada needs to be 4 laned to the Alberta boarder (sic) before any money is spent on that rail line.” – Geoff McLain

“I think I would like to try it…………nice way to spend the weekend in Seattle……….” – Wayne

“I have little interest in travelling to the states anymore. Better to put that money into our own country or vacation in better places. I’d love to see the train back on the island or a high speed from van to Calgary through the mountains.” – Vicky Hann

“Should have high speed rail out to at least Hope take the weight off of housing shortages in Vancouver.” – Peter Quinn

“Yes I would use it as soon as you get rid of Cheeto, your country is to (sic) unstable with him in charge.” – Barbara S. Van Dyck

What do you think?

