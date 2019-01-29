June Born sent us this photo of a hole-punch cloud in the skies above Abbotsford early Monday afternoon.

Strange cloud forms over B.C.’s South Coast

The cloud formed over Abbotford on Monday afternoon

Alert Abbotsford News reader June Born sent us this photo of a hole-punch cloud seen in the skies over the city early Monday afternoon.

The same cloud was spotted over Vancouver Island as well.

Ed Wiebe, Scientific Assistant at UVic explains the background on Twitter. The formation is known as a “fallstreak hole” in which a large gap, usually circular, appears in cirrocumulus or altocumulus cloud.

Wiebe explains that the fallstreak hole, also known as a “skypunch” is formed when the water in the centre of the cloud drops below freezing and enters a supercooled state but is not yet frozen, and begins evaporating away from a disturbance in the centre.

Several other people posted photos of the weather phenomenon on social media.

