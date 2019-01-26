Taking tune from ‘The Office,’ Arizona mechanic helps save woman’s life

Cross Scott didn’t know any emergency training but thought of Michael Scott learning CPR to the ‘Stayin’ Alive’

A classic scene from a decade-old episode of The Office helped an Arizona mechanic save an unconscious woman’s life.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that 21-year-old Cross Scott found a woman locked in her car this month and broke in, finding she wasn’t breathing.

He doesn’t have any emergency training but thought of the show where Steve Carell’s character does CPR to the tune of the Bee Gees’ song “Stayin’ Alive.” The song has the correct tempo for chest compressions.

Within a minute, the woman was breathing, and she was taken to a hospital and later released.

Scott, who shares the last name of Carell’s character Michael Scott, had help from two women who also stopped when they saw the car and called 911.

WATCH: Michael Scott, played by Steve Carrel, performs first aid techniques

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crime Stoppers unveils a very Canadian mascot: Anonymoose
Next story
REPLAY: B.C’s best videos this week

Just Posted

Railway safety needs more oversight in Canada, author says

Are we safe in Burns Lake, if an accident involving dangerous substances… Continue reading

Coastal GasLink pauses work over trap line dispute

Unist’ot’en dispute claims traps were set after injunction gives pipeline workers access.

RCMP on man-hunt for two armed suspects in northwest B.C.

Terrace RCMP and Forensic Identification Unit is investigating after truck was stolen at gunpoint

Coastal GasLink stops work on pipeline over trapline dispute in northern B.C.

Traps had been placed inside construction boundaries and people were entering the site, raising safety concerns

Campaign aims to inform, dispel stigma around dementia

Across Burns Lake during Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, brave and passionate voices are… Continue reading

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

Prince George woman arrested for biting off another woman’s lip

Warning: A photo in this story is graphic and is not be suitable for all readers.

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Vancouver Island ‘tin can’ used car ad goes viral

Amusing UsedVictoria ad for ‘93 Subaru Justy finding popularity online, but no buyers yet

B.C. man claims Tim Hortons refused to sell him sandwich for homeless panhandler

The Kamloops Tim Hortons outlet said the issue had to do with how the sandwich was ordered

Jagmeet Singh stakes NDP leadership on Burnaby South byelection

Risky bid: The NDP narrowly won the riding in 2015

Impaired driving laws creates different classes of offenders, says B.C. lawyer

Kyla Lee says new impaired laws are unconstitutional and unfair

Alberta not pleased with Victoria’s proposed lawsuit against oil/gas

Premier Rachel Notley says the “hypocrisy of this proposed lawsuit is astounding”

Canadian millennials expect to live better than parents in retirement: study

Study questions ‘unrealistic expectations’ of young Canadians

Most Read