The Amateur Photographer of the Year Contest returns with fresh prizes and awards.

The Amateur Photographer of the Year photo contest returns for 2020

Get your camera ready to capture landscapes, wildlife, portraits and more!

Wherever your travels take you, from exploring your own backyard to the ultimate Rocky Mountain road trip, be sure to keep your camera close at hand.

The Amateur Photographer of the Year contest returns in a new partnership with The West Coast Traveller, featuring fresh prizes and exciting getaways valued at more than $4,500 in all!

The 2020 Amateur Photographer of the Year will win a three-day trip for two to experience the Northern Lights in the Yukon, courtesy of Air North. Other sponsors for this trip include Northern Vision Development and Northern Tales Travel Services.

The Picture Perfect award winner will receive a luxurious Okanagan log home getaway for two at O’Rourke’s Peak Cellars where they’ll enjoy a winery tour and tasting. And the People’ Choice Award winner will enjoy a Kumsheen Rafting Resort getaway for four people. Winners will also get a single night stayover at Kumsheen’s Resort in two cabins.

With last year’s contest from Black Press Media receiving more than 25,000 photos from across Canada, Lori Kupsch from Red Deer, Alta took the grand prize for her photo of Morant’s Curve.

READ MORE: The winners of London Drugs’ 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest are…

This year’s categories are Scenic Canada, West Coast Adventure, Nature and Wildlife, Local Gems, People, and #InstaFavs.

Submissions are open to photos from all across Canada to your own local backyard.

For your chance to be the West Coast Traveller’s Amateur Photographer of the Year, click here.

