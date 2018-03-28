Facebook - Christopher at the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

Travelling pig visits Vancouver

Christopher the Travelling Pig enjoys himself in Vancouver and Whistler

He has been to Montreal, Las Vegas and most recently Vancouver.

Christopher the Travelling Pig made quite the mark on the Lower Mainland when he partied it up for St. Patrick’s Day at the Fairmont Hotel and enjoyed a cup of hot chocolate at Whistler ski resort.

RELATED: Animals hopping for Easter

The Vietnamese mini-pig has been trotted about the globe after he was adopted by his now loving parents. Originally abandoned by his former owners, his new parents took him and offered him a very glamours lifestyle.

So far this little piggy has travelled more than 25,000 kilometres and has over 15,000 followers on Instagram.

Christopher’s parents Marilyn and Jonathan Duguay say their little piglet loves meeting new people and is always seeking new adventures.

Adopted at the age of four-and-a-half years old, Christopher has many talents from painting pictures and helping to educate people on pig adoption.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Animals hopping for Easter

Just Posted

DFO opens dialogue with MP

Nathan Cullen concerned over public tensions as fisheries plan hashed out

Tchesinkut Lake camp under review

Construction of the camp, which would house hundreds of pipeline workers, needs approval from regional district.

Musical Mounties in Burns Lake this summer

Tradition rooted in British cavalry drills

Editorial: TransCanada must cooperate with regional district

If TransCanada goes forward with its controversial plan to run a liquefied… Continue reading

Burns Lake library feels squeezed

B.C. should launch task force into rural library funding: Schienbein

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

The root of the problem for B.C. man is the root

Giant willow root clogs drain at South Okanagan residence

B.C. city to fine those who give cash to panhandlers, buskers

Kelowna City says it plans to review the buskers program in light of public concerns

Travelling pig visits Vancouver

Christopher the Travelling Pig enjoys himself in Vancouver and Whistler

B.C. company denies link to Facebook data scandal

Victoria-based AggregateIQ Data Services denies any connection to Cambridge Analytica

B.C. Liberal MLA injured in workplace accident

Worksafe BC is investigating how he was struck by a loader at a Fort St. John concrete business

Rabbit haemorrhagic disease confirmed in the Comox Valley

The virus has also been confirmed in Nanaimo and Delta

Northern B.C. rail service is unreliable and inadequate, trade minister says

Bruce Ralston pushes federal minister of transport to ensure reliable supply of rail cars

Most Read