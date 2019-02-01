Screenshot of KDKA-TV newscast.

TV producer in U.S. fired for graphic calling Tom Brady ‘cheater’

Michael Telek says he got fired for putting the phrase underneath Brady’s name in a news segment

A Pittsburgh TV news producer who was fired for writing a graphic calling New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady a “known cheater” says he was just trying to have a little fun.

Michael Telek tweeted Wednesday he got fired from KDKA-TV for putting the phrase underneath Brady’s name in a news segment.

He says he understands why he was let go, but is a bit worried since he just bought a house.

Super Bowl 53: What you need to know to be game-day ready

His friends launched a GoFundMe page to help him out, and he says once he finds a job, he’ll donate the money to a charity in Brady’s name.

He says he actually thinks Brady is the greatest quarterback ever.

Brady was accused of using underinflated footballs in a 2015 playoff game.

The Associated Press

