This Wednesday, April 26, 2017, photo shows the Twitter app on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter says it is launching an experiment in Canada today that will allow users in this country to hide replies to tweets on the social media platform. Other users globally will be able to see the feature and its use, but won’t be able to use it themselves. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Matt Rourke

Twitter taps Canada as test market for new ‘hide’ tweet feature

The platform will indicate on a tweet any time a user decides to hide replies

Twitter says it is launching an experiment in Canada today that will allow users in this country to hide replies to tweets on the social-media platform.

The timing comes as social media platforms like Twitter have faced increasing government pressure to police their services better, particularly ahead of this fall’s federal election.

Users outside Canada will be able to see the feature and its use, but won’t be able to use it themselves.

The platform will indicate on a tweet any time a user decides to hide replies and will allow users to see what’s been hidden as away to dissuade brands or politicians from overusing the feature.

The company chose to test the new option in Canada before rolling it out elsewhere.

Twitter isn’t putting a timeline on when the experiment will end, but is keeping an eye on the timeline to the campaign’s kickoff.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ferry hair, don’t care? BC Ferries offers prizes for best photos

Just Posted

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

Giant mushroom haul

Cheyenne Murray holds a 23-pound puffball mushroom she picked on June 27.… Continue reading

A helping hand for animals

The Bulkley Valley Credit Union branch in Burns Lake, presents a donation… Continue reading

New CAO starts at RDBN

Curtis Helgesen started as the new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of the… Continue reading

Not all farmers need pesticides

Editor: In response to the letter from Pierre Petelle of Croplife Canada… Continue reading

VIDEO: Roads remain washed out due to flooding in the Cariboo

The Chilcotin River south of Big Creek and its tributaries remain on flood watch

Twitter taps Canada as test market for new ‘hide’ tweet feature

The platform will indicate on a tweet any time a user decides to hide replies

2 seniors arrested after woman doused with hot soup at B.C. food court

No charges have been laid yet

‘Protesting Grandpa’ arrested in snorkel gear at Trans Mountain terminal protest

A 71-year-old man was arrested after breaching a court injunction at the Burnaby terminal

Ferry hair, don’t care? BC Ferries offers prizes for best photos

Contest rewards passengers for #FerryHair photos

Fisherman called hero after saving man from drowning in B.C. lake

“I didn’t really think about anything I was doing, I just kind of did it,” said Calgary’s Aaron Jones.

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

United Way and B.C. government will be giving a one-time $95,000 to 12 non-profit agencies

Houston man faces multiple charges following fire

Police and man trapped between burning structure and brush fire

Most Read