Keith the curious kitten is seen on Nov. 4, 2020 at the Chilliwack SPCA. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 is Answer Your Cat’s Questions Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 17 to 23

Answer Your Cat’s Questions Day, Pie Day and International Sweatpants Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In January, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Family Mediation Week and Creativity Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Jan. 17: Kid Inventors’ Day, Ditch New Year’s Resolutions Day, Religion Day.

Monday, Jan. 18: Thesaurus Day, Winnie the Pooh Day, Blue Monday.

Tuesday, Jan. 19: Tin Can Day, Popcorn Day.

Wednesday, Jan. 20: Penguin Awareness Day, Cheese Lovers’ Day, Disc Jockey Day.

Thursday, Jan. 21: Squirrel Appreciation Day, Hugging Day, International Sweatpants Day.

Friday, Jan. 22: Hot Sauce Day, Answer Your Cat’s Questions Day, Celebration of Life Day.

Saturday, Jan. 23: Handwriting Day, National Pie Day, Visit Your Local Quilt Shop Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

