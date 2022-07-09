Keith, a three-month-old kitten, is pictured on Nov. 4, 2020 at the Chilliwack SPCA. July 10, 2022 is Kitten Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of July 10 to 16

Kitten Day, Nude Day, Be A Dork Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In July, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Picnic Month and World Watercolour Month.

Here are some of the things people are celebrating this week:

Sunday, July 10: Kitten Day, Teddy Bear Picnic Day, Pick Blueberries Day, Don’t Step On A Bee Day.

Monday, July 11: Mojito Day, Free Slurpee Day (7-Eleven Day), Swimming Pool Day, International Town Criers’ Day.

Tuesday, July 12: Pecan Pie Day, Simplicity Day, Different Coloured Eyes Day.

Wednesday, July 13: Beef Tallow Day, International Rock Day, French Fry Day.

Thursday, July 14: Shark Awareness Day, Mac And Cheese Day, Nude Day, Grand Marnier Day.

Friday, July 15: Be A Dork Day, Give Something Away Day, I Love Horses Day.

Saturday, July 16: World Snake Day, Woodie Wagon Day, Cherry Day, Guinea Pig Appreciation Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

