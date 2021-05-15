Chilliwack’s Kile Brown, performing as drag queen Hailey Adler, dances and lip syncs in front of hundreds of people during the inaugural Chilliwack Pride Barbecue at the Neighbourhood Learning Centre on Aug. 24, 2019. Monday, May 17 is International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 16 to 22

International Day Against Homophobia, Talk Like Yoda Day, Sea Monkey Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In May, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Get Caught Reading Month and Bladder Cancer Awareness Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, May 16: Horse Rescue Day, Barbecue Day, Sea Monkey Day, Take Your Parents to the Playground Day.

Monday, May 17: Pack Rat Day, Do Something Good For Your Neighbour Day, International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

Tuesday, May 18: International Museum Day, No Dirty Dishes Day, Visit Your Relatives Day.

Wednesday, May 19: Numeracy Day, May Ray Day, Devil’s Food Cake Day.

Thursday, May 20: Pick Strawberries Day, World Bee Day, Be a Millionaire Day.

Friday, May 21: Endangered Species Day, International Tea Day, World Meditation Day, Talk Like Yoda Day, I Need a Patch For That Day.

Saturday, May 22: Goth Day, Harvey Milk Day, Buy a Musical Instrument Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

