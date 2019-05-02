VIDEO: 4 pups of endangered species of wolf born at Chicago zoo

Four pups of a critically endangered species of wolf have been born at Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago.
The zoo says in a news release that the two male and two female red wolf pups were born April 13 — the first new litter of red wolf pups at the zoo in nearly a decade.
Curator Dan Boehm says the arrival of the pups comes at a time when scientists estimate there are fewer than 30 red wolves left in their native habitat of North Carolina.
The wolves — named for their red-tinged fur —have over the years been driven to the brink of extinction by hunting. The zoo is taking part with other zoos in a Red Wolf Species Survival plan to increase the red wolf population.
Ready for a #RedWolfPupdate? Check out this video of the new litter going through one of their very first check-ups! pic.twitter.com/bwcBDW4Mak
— Lincoln Park Zoo (@lincolnparkzoo) May 1, 2019
The Associated Press