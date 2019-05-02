Two male and two female red wolf pups were born April 13. (Lincoln Park Zoo)

VIDEO: 4 pups of endangered species of wolf born at Chicago zoo

The wolves have over the years been driven to the brink of extinction by hunting

Four pups of a critically endangered species of wolf have been born at Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago.

The zoo says in a news release that the two male and two female red wolf pups were born April 13 — the first new litter of red wolf pups at the zoo in nearly a decade.

Curator Dan Boehm says the arrival of the pups comes at a time when scientists estimate there are fewer than 30 red wolves left in their native habitat of North Carolina.

READ MORE: Berlin zoo shows off new polar bear cub

READ MORE: Tiny monkey stolen from Palm Beach zoo

The wolves — named for their red-tinged fur —have over the years been driven to the brink of extinction by hunting. The zoo is taking part with other zoos in a Red Wolf Species Survival plan to increase the red wolf population.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Instagram launches test to make ‘like’ counts private for some Canadian users
Next story
Dog people tend to sing more, while cat people are more talkative with their pets new study finds

Just Posted

Wind uproots trees

Burns Lake resident Charlene Crider submitted photos of large trees lying on… Continue reading

Spring reveals Nadina Fire remains

As the snow disappears the aftermath of the Nadina Fire becomes clearer.… Continue reading

Gary Alec released on bail

Assault suspect faces 28 charges for eluding police

Salmon conservation talk devolves into blame game

There was lots of debate but little consensus at a fish conservation talk in Smithers on April 24

Village to donate $2,500 for dog park signage

The Burns Lake village council has agreed to donate $2,500 towards signage… Continue reading

VIDEO: 4 pups of endangered species of wolf born at Chicago zoo

The wolves have over the years been driven to the brink of extinction by hunting

B.C. to run another test of national emergency alert system

Radios, TVs and compatible wireless devices will get shrill alert sound on May 8

Dog people tend to sing more, while cat people are more talkative with their pets new study finds

Pets also weigh heavily into the financial decisions of their owners

Human remains discovered in burned truck in Oliver, B.C.

Oliver RCMP responded to a remote location east of the town, identity of the victim is still unknown

Ahead of Trudeau meeting, Kenney calls assessment bill a threat to unity

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the bill flagrantly violates Alberta’s constitutional rights

B.C. woman forced to celebrate 104th birthday in emergency room

At 104, Jean Mckay still a common sight in Oak Bay Village

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

Maple Ridge teacher uses art to help her students overcome anxiety

Philippa Glossop teaches glass fusing, painting, drawing, sculpture with clay, hand-built ceramics, hand building, textiles, collage and armature.

B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

Most Read