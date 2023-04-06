Saanich teen Myla Bui folds cranes in the thousands to help raise funds and spirits with the Help Fill a Wish Foundation. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Saanich teen Myla Bui folds cranes in the thousands to help raise funds and spirits with the Help Fill a Wish Foundation. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

VIDEO: B.C. teen crafts paper cranes to grant wishes for Help Fill A Dream

Myla Bui raises hopes with paper skills honed at her sister’s hospital bedside

Myla Bui can fold a paper crane in under two minutes.

The Saanich teen took up origami as she sat at her sister’s bedside after Leila Bui was hospitalized with severe, life-altering injures – a result of being hit by a driver while crossing the street outside her home in 2017. In the sterility of that hospital room hung a mobile dripping in colourful paper cranes, courtesy of a family friend.

It offered a spot of brightness and Myla first learned about the Japanese legend that promises a wish for the person who folds 1,000 origami cranes.

Enamoured, she started folding for fun.

A couple years ago, her mom Kairry Nguyen suggested the now 13-year-old take a philanthropy course, Myla recalled.

READ ALSO: Saanich mom astonished by flood of support, hopes to customize

One step in the Coast Capital Savings Foundation of Youth Giving Hearts Workshop entails creating a fundraiser – Myla’s brother suggested the origami.

While the workshop asked youth to develop a fundraiser as part of the coursework, implementing was Myla’s idea.

In 2020, Myla started a campaign called 1,001 Cranes 1 Wish – adding a crane for luck.

She folds cranes while fundraising. When she has 1,001 cranes, Myla makes a mobile and the Help Fill a Dream recipient receives both the funds and the wish in form of a mobile.

She selected Help Fill A Dream Foundation as the benefactor. It’s the organization that once helped the family build a ramp and get an accessible vehicle so Leila – who relies on a wheelchair at all times – to come home.

In the near three years since, she’s created a dozen mobiles – at minimum 12,012 cranes – for young people facing health issues.

The Help Fill a Dream Foundation supports families from Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands whose lives are suddenly disrupted by a child’s diagnosis or severe health challenge.

She’s honed the craft since then, embarking on an initiative with Help Fill a Dream Foundation in 2021 to help raise hopes and funds.

Now in Grade 8 at Arbutus Global School, she’s folded – with a little help at times – at minimum 12,012 cranes, to create 12 mobiles for the Help Fill a Dream. She presented her latest mobile late last month, this one funded fully by an anonymous donor, to a girl whose wish (granted) is to visit Japan.

Myla took the wish into account, building a mobile with the Japanese character for dream in it.

Aside from the philanthropy, origami remains family bonding time.

Myla and her mom often craft cranes while watching television with Leila.

christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

@van_reeuwyk
christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Philanthropy

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
How honest? Canadians vary in truth-telling depending on who they talk to, poll finds
Next story
VIDEO: In pursuit of perfect egg: a B.C. woman’s guide to making Ukrainian Easter eggs

Just Posted

Dancers perform in a previous Pacific Northwest Music Festival. The festival hosts nearly 4,000 participants competing in many different disciplines. (Carol Laird photo)
Pacific Northwest Music Festival returns for 56th year

Elders at the kick of Aboriginal History Week at CNC. (Laura Blackwell photos/Lakes District News)
Recognizing Aboriginal History Week in Burns Lake

Kitimat pumphouses pull water from the river and send it through filters and a chlorination system for treatment. Photo taken March 28 2023, (Hunter Wild).
Kitimat water system 10% asbestos pipes; district doesn’t test for asbestos

The Gitxaała First Nation Flag flies in Kitkatla in June 2022. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Gitxaała Nation enters first-of-its-kind mineral rights challenge in B.C. Supreme Court

Pop-up banner image