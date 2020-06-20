B.C. residents are encouraged to head outdoors to cheer for the 2020 high school graduates at 8:20 p.m. (Pixabay)

VIDEO: British Columbians invited to cheer at 8:20 p.m. for 2020 high school grads

‘All of us are celebrating your success and your future,’ premier says

Want to help 2020 high school grads across B.C. mark their special day amid the pandemic? Join Premier John Horgan in a province-wide cheer for the graduating class of 2020 at 8:20 p.m. PST on Saturday, June 20.

High school graduation is a milestone for young students but the class of 2020 has had an unusual year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; most are missing out on the traditional rites of passage such as a convocation ceremony and prom.

On June 15, Horgan declared the week of June 13-20 to be Graduation Week and, in a radio interview, encouraged residents to help the graduates mark their achievement with a cheer at 8:20 p.m. on Saturday. The announcement came after the City of Port Coquitlam declared a grad week and evening cheer for June 20 at the request of students in School District 43.

“I know it’s disappointing for B.C.’s 2020 graduates to not be celebrating together in-person but all of us are celebrating your success and your future,” the premier tweeted.

Help your local Grade 12 students celebrate their achievements and send them off with a big cheer.

Most Read