Screenshot of a video sent in to The Chilliwack Progress shows ice chunks falling at Bridal Veil Falls Provincial Park on Feb. 20, 2021. The park was closed on Nov. 1, 2020 and is not set to open to the public until March 31, 2021. (Submitted

VIDEO: Chunks of ice rain down on visitors at Bridal Veil Falls near Agassiz

Despite the park being closed due to rockfall hazard, a dozen people were up close when it happened

About a dozen people got quite the scare on Saturday at Bridal Veil Falls Provincial Park as chunks of ice came raining down upon them as they climbed up the popular tourist destination east of Chilliwack.

Technically, however, the folks there were trespassing as the provincial park was closed as of Nov. 1, 2020 until March 31, 2021 “due to rockfall hazard,” according to BC Parks.

The woman who sent in the video to The Chilliwack Progress, who asked not to be named because of the trespassing, said there were about a dozen people hiking up to the falls in the early afternoon on Feb. 20.

“Everyone was OK as far as I know,” she said.

The video shows people up on the rocks closer to the falls, when suddenly what looks like snow or ice chunks come raining down upon or near them. It’s clear that at least some of what fell was ice as large chunks bounced off the rocks near people and at least one dog.

Bridal Falls is a common site for accidents and injuries, as it is very popular, close to Highway 1, and is a short hike from the parking lot so is easily accessible for people not used to hiking.

One quite popular thing to do is to hike up higher unto the rocks closer to the water, rocks that are slippery year round, and downright dangerous in winter.

RELATED: Child falls down Bridal Veil Falls near Chilliwack, crews on scene

RELATED: Popkum fire chief urges caution after Saturday rescue from Bridal Veil Falls

“Many Fraser Valley Parks experienced damage in recent winter storms,” a BC Parks post from Jan. 19 stated. “BC Parks staff and Park Operators are making every effort to clear trails and repair facilities for your use. Visitors should anticipate encountering wind felled trees and branches along the trails, along with other winter hazards. Please plan your visits accordingly.”

