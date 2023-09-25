Officers marched the streets of Victoria to gather for the ceremony Sept. 24 at the monument behind the B.C. legislature, 501 Belleville St. (B.C. Law Enforcement Memorial Service screenshot)

Officers marched the streets of Victoria to gather for the ceremony Sept. 24 at the monument behind the B.C. legislature, 501 Belleville St. (B.C. Law Enforcement Memorial Service screenshot)

VIDEO: Police march sombre at memorial ceremony in B.C. capital

Memorial lands two days after the shooting death of Metro Vancouver RCMP officer

Poised to honour 130 officers Sunday in the provincial capital, the annual British Columbia Law Enforcement Memorial Service held an added sombre note just days after losing an officer.

READ ALSO: Death of B.C. Mountie casts pall over law enforcement across Canada

Two short days after the shooting death of Metro Vancouver RCMP Const. Rick O’Brien, 51 officers marched the streets of Victoria to gather for the ceremony Sept. 24 at the monument behind the B.C. legislature, 501 Belleville St. Called the bastion, the provincial monument unveiled in 2004 is dedicated to officers who lost their lives in active service.

READ ALSO: Police mourn death of RCMP constable fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.

This year it honoured the 131 officers who made the ultimate sacrifice, including Burnaby RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang who was added to the Roll of Honour. Yang, 31, was stabbed to death on Oct. 18, 2022.

The memorial coincides with the National Police & Peace Officers’ Memorial held in Ottawa, also on the last Sunday in September.

