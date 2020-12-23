Canada’s chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam chats with Santa Claus on Zoom in December 2020. (Twitter)

Canada’s chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam chats with Santa Claus on Zoom in December 2020. (Twitter)

VIDEO: Santa Claus cleared for arrival in Canada

The jolly old fellow is an essential worker

Here comes Santa Claus, here comes Santa Claus, right down Santa Clause Lane.

While Canada’s borders remain largely closed to the outside world, federal officials said they were making a brief exemption for a jolly old fellow this week.

In a chat with Santa Claus, chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam officially declared him an essential worker.

“I am so glad to hear that, Theresa,” Santa said. He assured kids in Canada that Christmas would go off without a hitch this year, no matter what else was going on around the world.

“I’m feeling great. Mrs. Claus and I have been self-isolating. In fact, we’ve been doing it for years – many, many, many years. Ho ho ho!”

In a statement, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said that Santa’s paperwork was in order for the big day.

“Santa will be accompanied, as always, by Rudolph and his reindeer friends. Santa will be wearing a mask and will have his documents ready upon arrival at the border. He’ll be wearing his mask at all times – except, of course, when he stops for a short break to enjoy the milk and cookies that have been left for him! Santa will also remember to wash or sanitize his hands afterwards, and to be extra careful not to wake anyone.”

With Christmas Eve just a day away, Santa Claus is gearing up for his biggest gig of the year. Check back on Thursday morning for a Christmas Eve tracker on exactly where the jolly old fellow is.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

ChristmasCoronavirusSanta Claus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Hydro’s top 10 memorable outages of 2020

Just Posted

Sixteen employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in association with the most recent outbreak at the LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
Single-person case increase in second LNG Canada site COVID-19 outbreak

Sixteen employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time

FOR WEB ONLY (Lakes District News file photo)
Houses of worship should be under essential services, says Burns Lake Community Church pastor

Urges local MLA Rustad to take action over religious restrictions during the pandemic

Catherine Fehr. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Bulkley Valley Credit Union donates plants to seniors

Bulkley Valley Credit Union bought the surplus poinsettias from the French Immersion… Continue reading

Finding employees has been an issue for Babbi who has now opened the Tandoori Grill. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Indian cuisine added to the Burns Lake palette

Babbi opens Tandoori Grill replacing the Grapevine pub and liquor store

BC Covid 19 Speak survey results. (BC Covid survey screenshot/Lakes District News)
BC CDC’s survey of 400,000 British Columbians released

Gives an insight into various aspects of British Columbians’ lives affected by the pandemic

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Our 8 favourite COVID-19 catch phrases of 2020

From ‘stick to six’ to ‘be kind, be calm, be safe’ we look at the top phrases that pay homage to 2020

Avalanche Canada is a non-government, not-for-profit organization dedicated to public avalanche safety. The agency issues daily avalanche forecasts throughout the winter for much of the mountainous regions of western Canada. (Submitted)
Avalanche warning issued for B.C. Interior, Alberta

Recent snow storms has created dangerous avalanche conditions, says forecaster

Okanagan resident Debra Ceravelo grabbed this photo of the planetary conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn Dec. 20, 2020. (Submitted)
Astrophotographer captures out-of-this-world shot from the Okanagan

A Western News reader snapped a photo of the rare celestial event

Canada’s chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam chats with Santa Claus on Zoom in December 2020. (Twitter)
VIDEO: Santa Claus cleared for arrival in Canada

The jolly old fellow is an essential worker

FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at one of the first press conference about COVID-19 in front of his residence at Rideau Cottage on the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Goodbye 2020: A look at lessons learned, communities forged in a year like no other

The arrival of COVID-19 and its rapid spread touched practically every aspect of our lives

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

It is the second vaccine to be approved

LDAC Plaid friday 2020 event. (John Barth photo/Lakes District News)
LDAC and local businesses partner to encourage local shopping

The Lakes District Arts Council (LDAC) partnered with three local businesses, Process… Continue reading

Hope Shumka getting the most of the outdoors despite snow and the cold weather, at WKE. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
WKE kids enjoying the snow

William Konkin Elementary school students have already started enjoying the snow over… Continue reading

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decline continues with 444 new cases Tuesday

12 more deaths, two outbreaks in health care

Most Read