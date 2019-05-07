Barbara Brink, co-founder of Science World, cuts a cake to celebrate 30 years since the facility opened, on Monday, May 6, 2019. (Joti Grewal/Black Press Media)

VIDEO: Science World staff attempt 30 experiments in 5 minutes to mark anniversary

Science World opened its doors 30 years ago, on May 6, 1989

Science World marked its 30th anniversary on Monday, and to celebrate, staff attempted to complete 30 science experiments in under five minutes.

Barbara Brink, co-founder of Science World, also cut the birthday cake to mark the occasion.

READ MORE: TIMELINE: A look back at Science World ahead of its 30th anniversary


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Alexander? James? Arthur? Guessing game on royal baby’s name

Just Posted

Smithers resident’s challenge to Coastal GasLink heard by NEB

Lawyers submitted oral arguments on jurisdiction to the board in Calgary last week

Former Burns Lake mayor pleads guilty to four sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold to be sentenced at a later date, tentatively set for Sept. 23

Northwest plane-crash victim remembered as selfless member of community

Three people killed and one airlifted to hospital after a Cessna crashed north of Smithers on May 4

Three killed in plane crash near Smithers

Three men died in a plane crash on May 4 near Smithers… Continue reading

Northwest Fire Centre burn ban starts Monday

Concerned about warmer temperatures, BC Wildfire Service has issued a Category 2… Continue reading

Nanaimo-Ladysmith Green win sends message to other parties that climate issue a winner

Paul Manly received 37.4 per cent of the vote

Man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Calgary woman, toddler

Bodies of 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson found in the Rocky Mountains

More gasoline, less bitumen in Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. premier urges Trudeau

John Horgan asks B.C. Utilities Commission to investigate why B.C. drivers pay more

Surrey showcases police car for a city force B.C. has not yet approved

The Surrey RCMP has declined to comment

Band isn’t the same after mariachi frog ornament stolen in B.C.

Nanaimo RCMP ask public to keep a look out for metal decoration stolen April 16 on Stewart Avenue

Pilot project to use MedicAlert bracelets for B.C. youth with mental health conditions

Bracelets used for people with dementia, medication allergies to be tested at BC Children’s Hospital

RCMP buy prolific crook a ferry ticket after he is banned from Vancouver Island

38-year-old was nabbed with a bait bike in Nanaimo

New Westminster votes to remove statue of ‘Hanging Judge’ Matthew Begbie

City councillors voted 4-2 in favour of moving the statue from outside provincial court to new location

Recent airline crashes run against trend toward safer flying

In the U.S., no airline passengers were killed in accidents from 2009 until April 2018

Most Read