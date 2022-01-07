A transformer exploded near Annis Road in Chilliwack on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2022. (Steve Glasson/ Facebook)

A transformer exploded near Annis Road in Chilliwack on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2022. (Steve Glasson/ Facebook)

VIDEO: Transformer explosion lights up morning sky in Chilliwack

Several bright white flashes lit up dark sky as traffic moved slowly along Hwy. 1

An exploding transformer lit up the early-morning sky in Chilliwack on Friday.

The dashcam footage was captured while a driver was travelling eastbound along Highway 1, east of Annis Road around 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 7.

Several bright white flashes lit up the dark sky as traffic moved at a snail’s pace along the highway.

The footage was shared by Steve Glasson in the Fraser Valley Road Report Facebook group.

Much of Chilliwack was without power that morning. Due to icy conditions, trees and power lines encased in heavy icy knocked out power to more than 10,000 BC Hydro customers.

READ MORE: More than 10,000 customers without power in Chilliwack due to ice storm

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwack

Previous story
Victoria museum puts call out for maritime stories from B.C.’s LGBTQ2S+ community

Just Posted

(B.C. CDC photo/Lakes District News)
COVID-19 weekly update

More people are working now in northwestern B.C. than a year ago, indicate figures released Jan. 7 by Statistics Canada. (The Canadian Press)
Labour force grows in northwest B.C.

Tips given to Northern BC Crime Stoppers led to nine arrests in 2021. (Pixabay image)
Northern BC Crime Stoppers tips led to $15,000 in drug and cash seizures last year

Delgamuukw (Earl Muldon), right, cuts a cake during a 2017 celebration at Hagwilget Hall of the 20th Anniversary of the Supreme Court of Canada Delgamuukw decision. (Taylor Bachrach photo)
Legendary Gitxsan Indigenous rights leader dies at age 85