Want to #throwitback? Coors Light releases old-school Toronto Raptors beer cans

The Raptors became the first Canadian team to win the NBA championship

Want to throw it back, old school style?

Coors Light is releasing a purple can featuring the Toronto Raptors retro branding across Canada. The cans will be purple with a red raptor and are available across Canada.

The move comes after the Raptors became the first Canadian team to win the NBA championship last year, beating two-time defending champs Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 7.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

