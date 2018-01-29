A pod of orcas was captured on video near Sechelt Jan. 27, 2018 and posted to Facebook by Martin Michael. (Facebook/Martin Michael)

WATCH: B.C. man captures images of large orca pod near Sechelt

Martin Michael got up close with photos and video of a pod of orcas this past weekend

Living near the ocean must never get old for some people, as there’s always marine life moving about underneath the surface. And sometimes we’re privileged enough to get an up-close look.

Martin Michael captured this stunning video of orca whales surfacing and playing just metres away from Golden Mile beach near Sechelt, B.C. He posted multiple videos on his Facebook page Saturday morning, saying there was a pod of orcas swimming about 15 feet away, and they ranged from approximately 12 to 30 feet in length.

“Orca pod at our beach, fortunately the water is deep here 15 feet out from shore, what an experience! enjoy!” Michael wrote in one of his posts.

The large mammals can be seen gliding and rolling through the deep waters just off the shoreline, moving up and down the coast.

