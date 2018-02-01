Women unnecessarily suffering from heart disease due to lack of research: report

A woman dies of heart disease every 20 minutes in Canada

A new report from the Heart and Stroke Foundation says Canadian women are “unnecessarily suffering and dying from heart disease” because of a system that is ill-equipped to diagnose, treat and support them.

“Heart disease is the leading cause of premature death for women in Canada, yet women’s hearts are still vastly misunderstood,” said foundation CEO Yves Savoie in a report released Thursday.

“It’s shocking that we are so far behind in our understanding of women’s hearts, and that new knowledge is so slow to reach the bedside.”

READ MORE: New app alerts bystanders trained in CPR to nearby cardiac arrests

The report says a woman dies of heart disease in Canada every 20 minutes and are five times more likely to die from heart disease than breast cancer yet two-thirds of heart disease clinical research still focuses on men.

“Women are under-researched, under-diagnosed and under-treated, under-supported and under-aware,” said Savoie. “It’s unacceptable, and the situation has got to change — we need to smash this glass ceiling.”

The foundation said women are more likely than men to die or have a second heart attack within the first six months of a cardiac event and women are less likely to get bypass surgery and stents to restore blood flow.

Savoie said there is a need to “educate and equip health care systems and providers to think about, investigate and treat women’s heart disease differently than they do men’s.”

On the positive side, Savoie said more organizations that fund research are requiring sex and gender to be considered in research proposals and that Canadian researchers are at the forefront of new studies into heart conditions that predominantly affect women.

“Progress has been made recently, but not nearly fast enough to equitably protect women’s hearts,” said Savoie.

“The challenge is to accelerate the pace of change, to gather new knowledge and translate it into better and safer heart healthcare for women.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. space sleuth discovers NASA satellite not a ‘piece of space junk’

Just Posted

Kager Lake to Burns Lake trail a possibility

Council has directed staff to investigate the project’s feasibility

Fat bikes a hot topic for the Omineca Ski Club in Burns Lake

The club hopes trail users will bring forward ideas to AGM

Rail concerns to be discussed with MP

Concerns have “remained or worsened,” says advocacy group

Ammonia level not a concern: village

A local resident has recently raised concerns on social media

Burns Lake hosts Teck Northern Cup

Participants from all age and skill levels enjoyed a great day of cross-country ski racing

Initiation tournament in Burns Lake

The littlest Burns Lake Bruins hosted a tournament at the Tom Forsyth… Continue reading

Precious puppies to be named by you

The RCMP is asking kids from around the country to help name the latest police dogs

Life sentence for young B.C. man who murdered his mother

Clayton Warkentin sentenced to life for brutal 2016 killing of Lois Unger that shocked the community

UBCM makes 32 recommendations to make housing more affordable

Foreign-buyers tax, short-term rentals and control of ‘demovictions’ top the list

Alberta man, with B.C. connections, charged with child luring

Grande Prairie man allegedly used various online personas to lure teenage boys

BCHL Today: Mental health talk for BCHL players and Clips making move

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Doctors who object to treatment on moral grounds must give referral: court

Some observers said the court didn’t go far enough to safeguard patients’ rights to receive care

Senate votes to approve gender neutral wording for Canada’s national anthem

The second line of the anthem from ‘in all thy sons command’ to ‘in all of us command.’

Report says B.C. mining company avoids hundreds of millions in taxes

A Vancouver-based company is being accused by a Dutch non-profit of avoiding taxes

Most Read