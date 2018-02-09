Young men shoot viral video playing hockey on frozen B.C. lake

Five guys hike to Lindeman Lake near Chilliwack with skates, sticks and some Molson Canadian

Hockey, beer and a frozen lake in the mountains.

It doesn’t get more Canadian than that. Five young men decided to put their love of hiking together with all those good things and make a little video of them hiking up to Lindeman Lake in the Chilliwack River Valley to skate around just after New Year’s.

Nicholas Thielmann posted the end result on his Facebook page and it received hundreds of shares and likes, and by Feb. 9, more than 19,000 views.

“Basically the point was to go have a good time and hopefully have a sweet video as a byproduct,” Thielmann told The Progress.

The 22-year-old Thielmann hiked up Lindeman with his friends Isaac Johnsrude, Ryan Heppell, Levi Ens and Solomon Thiessen. The guys brought sticks, skates, a case of Molson Canadian, hot dogs, snacks and a whole load of wood to make a fire.

”My buddy texted me one day that he wanted to hike up Lindeman and go skating,” Thielmann explained. “That reminded me of an idea that I had been thinking of for a while to go hike up to a frozen lake, play some hockey and hopefully film it and get some cool material for a video.”

While his lofty goal was to get the attention of Hockey Night in Canada, he made a last-minute decision to bring Molson Canadian since he knew the NHL is sponsored by Molson and, of course, the new Molson-Coors brewery is under construction in Chilliwack.

And while he hasn’t been offered any filmmaking or commercial jobs, Molson did respond pretty positively on multiple platforms to the short video.

“Nothing really resulted from it,” he said. “Just a ‘thanks for making this’ essentially.”

Originally from Manitoba, Thielmann is a recent degree graduate from Briercrest Bible College in Saskatchewan. He moved out west a year ago to pursue his love of filmmaking. He currently lives in Abbotsford and works on a chicken farm in Chilliwack to afford living in B.C., explore the area and create photos and videos.

“I’m not sure how that fits into my career ambitions at this point but I love it and I don’t think it is something that I will stop doing anytime soon.”

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Vancouver’s Olympic Cauldron lit to honour Canadian athletes in PyeongChang

Just Posted

B.C. Health Minister announces plan for new hospital in Terrace

“This means more beds, a level three trauma centre, better surgery and better care,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said.

B.C. Family Day to move to third week in February next year

Premier John Horgan said the move is to better align the holiday with businesses and families

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

Highway 16 travel advisory

DriveBC does not recommend travel from 30 km east of Burns Lake to 13 km east of Prince Rupert.

Burns Lake Industrial Site services a possibility

The area is not connected to the village’s water and sewer system

Initiation tournament in Burns Lake

The littlest Burns Lake Bruins hosted a tournament at the Tom Forsyth… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Court rules park board lacked authority to ban whales, dolphins at Vancouver Aquarium

Aquarium’s non-profit group had challenged a bylaw amendment that banned keeping cetaceans in parks

Former Canucks player ‘Tiger’ Williams accused of sexual assault

Alleged victim reported the incidents while Williams was taking part in a morale trip to Latvia

Young men shoot viral video playing hockey on frozen B.C. lake

Five guys hike to Lindeman Lake near Chilliwack with skates, sticks and some Molson Canadian

Feature Friday: Wine war puts Okanagan vintners in a tough position

Notley’s actions derided, called ‘childish, foolish’

Wilkinson wades into war of words over wine

New Liberal leader blames B.C. premier for starting trade fight with Alberta

Canada sheds 88,000 net jobs, but sees full-time gains

Overall number was dragged down by a loss of 137,000 part-time positions

B.C. to axe PharmaCare deductibles for low-income families

Households earning up to $30,000 pay no deductible starting next year

Most Read