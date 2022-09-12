(Black Press Media Creative)

Twitter Says Whistleblower Payout Shouldn’t Affect Elon Musk Deal

The legal team for the Twitter articulated its stance in a letter to representatives of Elon Musk on Sept. 12. Twitter’s letter was a response to a letter from Musk’s representatives last week that attempted to end negotiations and renege on the deal.

“As was the case with both your July 8, 2022 and August 29, 2022 purported notices of termination,” Twitter Legal Team to Elon Musk.”The purported termination set forth in your September 9, 2022 letter is invalid and wrongful under the Agreement. Twitter has breached none of its representations or obligations under the Agreement, Twitter Legal Team to Elon Musk continued. “…and following the receipt of the approval of Twitter’s stockholders at its September 13, 2022 special meeting all of the conditions precedent to the closing of the Merger will be satisfied”

Musk claims that a $7.75 million payout to former Twitter employee Peiter “Mudge” Zatko is a violation of Twitter’s “contractual obligation.” Twitter shareholders are reportedly holding a vote on Sept. 13 that will either approve or reject the deal with Musk. The members of the board of directors of the company are in favor of the takeover. Musk initiated negotiations for the $44 billion acquisition deal in April. Since then, the Tesla CEO has waivered on following through a trial to resolve the matter is set to begin in mid-Oct

Previous story
Banknotes Around the World , To Soon Feature King Charles.

Just Posted

Commercial fisherman Joel Collier was shocked by the lack of shore amenities for commercial fishermen when he docked in Prince Rupert July 2022. A fishing vessel is unloading near the ferry terminal in Prince Rupert on June 25. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Commercial fisherman alarmed by lack of amenities in Prince Rupert harbour

(Black Press Media file photo)
Suspect in Topley Landing boat theft charged with attempted murder of a police officer

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II receives Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday March 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Parsons/Pool via AP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks of Queen’s ‘affection for Canadians’

Queen Elizabeth II attends an armed forces act of loyalty parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jane Barlow/Pool via AP
QUIZ: A tribute to the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II