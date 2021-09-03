Jamie Purcell posted home surveillance footage of a large, muscular cat as it effortlessly clears the gate of Purcell’s home in the area of 240th Street and 55th Avenue around 6 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2021. (Jamie Purcell/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Jamie Purcell posted home surveillance footage of a large, muscular cat as it effortlessly clears the gate of Purcell’s home in the area of 240th Street and 55th Avenue around 6 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2021. (Jamie Purcell/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Homeowner not concerned after cougar spotted jumping gate of B.C. home

Jamie Purcell shared the home surveillance footage on Aug. 29

A video of a large cougar jumping the gate of a Langley home in North Otter has gone viral online, but the property owner said they’re not worried.

“We are not concerned, maybe some neighbours might be, but I have notified all of them [to] just be aware of your surroundings,” said Jamie Purcell.

Home surveillance footage of the large, muscular cat shows it effortlessly clearing the gate of Purcell’s home in the area of 240th Street and 55th Avenue around 6 p.m. on Aug. 29. Purcell posted the video to social media the following day and it has since been shared more than 1,500 times.

“In our area, it’s quite rural, mostly all one-acre lots, some border the ravine, which goes down along the Salmon River,” Purcell noted. “In our case, the ravine is part of our property. We love it here.”

This is the first time the family has spotted a cougar in the area, but they’ve recorded sightings of bears, coyotes, raccoons, eagles, owls, among other wildlife.

Should anyone encounter a cougar the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS) advises to “make yourself look as large as possible and keep the cougar in front of you at all times. Never run or turn your back on a cougar, sudden movement may provoke an attack.”

Should the animal follow, COS says to “maintain eye contact with the cougar, show your teeth and make loud noise. Arm yourself with rocks or sticks as weapons.”

Langley Advance Times has reached out to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service for comment.

For more information on staying safe around wildlife visit the COS website.

Have a story tip? Email: joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyLangley TownshipWildlife

Previous story
Liberals release platform, party leaders question follow-through

Just Posted

The daily limit for sockeye at Babine Lake has increased to two per day until Sept. 15. (File photo/Lakes District News)
Daily limit at Babine Lake increased

Health officials are encouraging people across northern B.C. to get vaccinated as soon as possible. (File photo)
Gathering restrictions coming for Northern Health amid rising COVID cases

RCMP officers arrested two men in Southside on the weekend of Aug. 28 and 29 after recovering stolen goods (File photo/Lakes District News)
RCMP excecutes search warrant in Southside

Pietro Adamo (pictured) succumbed to his injuries on October 15, 2020 after an alleged assault at a residential complex in Houston. Nearly a year later, RCMP announced Devin Joseph of Vanderhoof has been arrested on manslaughter charges. (RCMP handout photo)
Vanderhoof man charged in 2020 Houston homicide