VIDEO: Warm-up begins! Who will win the race?

The exciting race between the Omineca Ski Club (OSC) Sasquatch, BonHomme and Lakey the Moose is soon going to start. The Omineca Ski Club Sasquatch who lives on the Omineca Ski Club trails, Burns Lake’s very own Lakey the Moose, and all the way from Quebec, Winter Canival’s Bonhomme de Neige were caught on camera warming up before the race.

Who do you think looks ready to take the victory? Who is your guess?

Post in the comments on Lakes District News Facebook page and get your name entered to win a small prize.

(Omineca Ski Club/Lakes District News)