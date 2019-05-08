A protestor holds a sign outside the Windsor Pavilion Thursday night. More than 200 showed up to counter the evening’s anti-SOGI program, the Erosion of Freedom. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

POLL: Do you support the teaching of SOGI 123 in local schools?

Let us know what you think

  • May. 8, 2019 9:50 a.m.
  • Poll

Hundreds of protesters turned out last week to voice their objection to an anti-SOGI 123 event at Oak Bay’s Windsor Pavilion.

SOGI 123 (sexual orientation and gender identity) has sparked controversy among some since being introduced into the curriculum at B.C. schools.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Hundreds of protesters drown out anti-SOGI speakers in Oak Bay

Let us know what you think. Do you support the teaching of SOGI 123 in local schools?

READ MORE: One man missing in relation to downtown Victoria fire

READ MORE: Andrew Berry’s lawyer draws comparison to Oak Bay ‘stabbing attack’ of woman earlier that year

Just Posted

Prospect of lower lumber cut in the air

Forestry has been top of mind among Burns Lake residents for the… Continue reading

Crash occurred three hours into aerial mapping flight

Second fatality victim identified as Amir Sedghi, an analyst with Precision Vectors

Multiplex non-resident fees to be cut

The Burns Lake village council has agreed to scrap the dual membership… Continue reading

Oh dear!

Two deer munch on grass just east of Burns Lake on April… Continue reading

Sowing the seeds

Burns Lake resident Tracey Payne on April 25 led a seed starting… Continue reading

VIDEO: Takaya, the lone wolf that roams two B.C. islands, spotted on beach

Coastal wolf captured while trotting along beach by Vancouver Island tourism company

Nanaimo McDonald’s had not-so-McHappy Day after electrical fire

Fire late Tuesday night shut down south-end location Wednesday

B.C. sees boost in measles vaccines in first month of ‘catch-up’ immunization program

More than 3,800 doses of measles vaccinations were administered to B.C. children and youth in April

China holds appeal hearing for B.C. man sentenced to death

Former Abbotsford man Robert Schellenberg got death sentence after Canada arrested Huawei CFO

Employees recover after breathing fumes from package sent to offices of B.C. development

Hazmat experts on way to South Fraser Way offices after package causes symptoms in workers

Koi fish return to Chinese garden, 6 months since ‘otterpocalypse’

In November, the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden was closed after a river otter snuck in

Facebook auto-generates videos celebrating extremist images

Video showed anti-Semitic verses, a photo of men carrying jihadi flags as they burn the stars and stripes

Berry sisters murder trial: defence draws comparison to unsolved Vancouver Island slashing

Woman attacked in her home less than a kilometre away from Andrew Berry’s apartment

B.C. to release reports on money laundering by organized crime in real estate

This follows last June’s report on dirty money in casinos by former RCMP deputy commissioner Peter German

Most Read