B.C. Transit Highway 16 bus service report

B.C. Transit routes on Highway 16 are recovering from a major decrease in ridership in 2020 due to the pandemic. (B.C. Transit photo/Lakes District News)

On March 17, the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako committee of regional transit received a Highway 16 service report for 2021 from B.C. Transit. The presentation was led by Lindsay Taylor, manager of B.C. Transit government relations.

Several topics were discussed such as rider recovery on the Highway 16 bus route as well as pubic engagement. Taylor told committee that B.C. Transit experienced significant loss of ridership in 2020, but things are starting to return to normal.

According to the report, route 161 from Burns Lake to Prince George had a 30 per cent ridership increase in 2021 compared to 2020.

For route 162 from Smithers to Burns Lake, there was just a two per cent increase in ridership in 2021 compared to 2020. It was noted during the presentation that this route is much less popular then route 161, so there wasn’t as much of a decrease of ridership in 2020 during the pandemic, which is why there was less of an increase in 2021.

“We expect that with the high gas prices right now coupled with the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, we’ll continue to see an increase in ridership moving forward,” said Taylor.

The report also indicated that B.C. Transit is in the process of developing a public engagement strategy, which will include a mail out survey, and online survey, an advertising and marketing campaign as well as an onboard customer survey. This will all be aimed at improving ridership along Highway 16.

A service review of the Highway 16 routes will also be conducted to to get feedback on the operational services. Some of the goals of the review will be to identify quick cost neutral improvements that can be made, challenges and barriers that hold back residents to choosing B.C. transit, as well as improvements for future consideration when expansion funding exists.

