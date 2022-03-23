Results in from 2022 Burns Lake level of service survey

There were a total of 155 responses to the 2022 level of service survey for the Village of Burns Lake. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

Results from the Village of Burns Lake’s annual survey to gauge resident’s satisfaction were presented to council during a March 16 budget meeting. The results of the survey are used to guide budgeting decisions.

In total, 155 people responded to the survey, with 28 per cent being in the age range of 35-44 and 21 per cent from the age of 55-64. Of the respondents, 48.7 own a home within the municipal boundaries of Burns Lake, 16.88 per cent rent within the municipal boundaries, and 30.52 live in rural areas B or E.

According to the results, the top five most important services provided in order are road maintenance and construction, snow removal, parks and trail maintenance, emergency services and garbage collection.

In general, the responses were positive, with street paving being only one of the services receiving below 51 per cent satisfaction. For street paving, just 28 per cent of respondents said the services are just right, with 34.67 per cent wanting an increase in taxes to pay for better services, and 36.67 per cent asking for cut backs to fund improvements.

Street maintenance had a better score, but still only had 55.26 per cent respondents saying the service was just right, with 23.03 per cent wanting a tax increase to pay for change, and 20.39 per cent saying they want cut backs to pay for better service.

There were also some other notable areas where the community expressed a desire for improved services.

Animal control had the second lowest approval rating, with 51.66 per cent of respondents saying services are just right, 27.81 per cent saying asking for a tax increase to improve services and 13.91 per cent asking for cut backs to improve services.

The Lakeside Multiplex had 52.98 per cent of respondents saying that services were just right with 8.61 per cent saying less should be done, and 25.17 per cent asking for a tax increase to improve services.

A total of 24.03 per cent of the respondents said they want to see the village do more to improve services at the campground at Radley Beach and to charge user fees to pay for it, while 64.64 per cent of respondents said the services are just right.

Victim services also received a relatively low score, with 61.27 per cent of per cent of respondents saying services are just right, 14.79 saying they want a tax increase to improve services, and 14.79 per cent saying they want cut backs to pay for improved services.

The highest rated service was sewer management, with 91.67 per cent of respondents saying services are just right. Some other highly rates services were garbage collection which had 84.93 per cent of votes saying services were just right, and the water delivery system which had 83.33 per cent.

