Baker Airport gets grant

The Lakes District Airport Society received a grant of $137,116 to the Lakes District Airport, otherwise known as Baker Airport, from Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT).

The money will go towards constructing an automated aviation refueling station at the airport.

This funding will improve the efficiency of fueling at the airport big time,” said Lakes District Airport Society President Reg Blackwell. “Right now, we partially use the honour system or a caretaker has to be present in order fuel. What will be installed is an automated service station with a computerized head that dispenses fuel,” he continued.

The funding comes as part of a large scale approval of grants by NDIT for Northern B.C. In total, $2.3 million in grant funding was approved for 11 projects in the region.

“It’s great to see so many communities investing in projects that are key in retaining and attracting residents and visitors. Places such as museums, libraries, ski clubs and cultural centres are at the heart of every community and offer a sense of pride and belonging,”said Joel McKay, CEO of NDIT.

