Council supporting Burns Lake Public Library grant application

The Village of Burns Lake council is supporting the Burns Lake Public Library’s grant application to Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT), for grant funding to upgrade the library’s teen room.

The NDIT requires grant applicants to their programs to provide a resolution of support from the appropriate local government based on location. The library is seeking a total of $19,571 for the project, half from NDIT grant and half from the Burns Lake Community Forest fund. The library is not asking council to provide any financial support for the project.

“In recent years, Burns Lake Public Library staff noticed the need to create a space for community teenagers where they can spend some time together in a safe environment,” said Library Director Monika Willner.

“After approaching some of the libraries in B.C. and Alberta, we realized that to make this place more exciting and enjoyable for teens, we have to offer more than just bare furnishings. More and more libraries are investing in new gaming systems where young people can play in larger groups,” she continued.

READ MORE: Burns Lake 2022 business façade program

The current teen room in the library is equipped with three tables and chairs as well as two computers being used for schooling and entertainment.

“The Burns Lake area doesn’t offer many places that will engage the minds of our teens in a positive way while still allowing them to meet up with their friends for interaction. These are the type of controlled activities that will help keep our young adults focused in a positive way, and out of the trouble that’s bred from boredom with no guidance, just hanging out on the streets,” Willner explained.

READ MORE: Village of Burns Lake council applies for grant

As the grant is yet to be approved by the NDIT, there is no timeline as of now for when the library teen room project will be completed.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.