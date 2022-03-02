BLNDC hosting Indigenous People’s Day celebration

Asking for financial support from local community

The Burns Lake Native Development Corporation (BLNDC) is hosting the 21st annual National Indigenous People’s Day celebrations in Burns Lake, scheduled for June 21, 2022 at Spirit Square in Radley Beach.

Carrier Sekani Family Services will also assist with the planning of the celebrations.

“We are very excited to be planning our annual celebrations this year. We are already receiving great feedback from all of our communities near and far. We look forward to seeing everyone at Spirit Square sharing great food, entertainment and social activities,” BLNDC General Manager Chantal Tom told Lakes District News.

According to Tom, the event will feature a parade, beginning at 10 a.m. from the College of New Caledonia parking lot and down Highway 16, across the train tracks to Spirit Square

In addition, some of the other activities already planned are a Lake Babine Nation drumming group as well as singers, a moose call competition, a kid’s corner with face painting and hair braiding, as well as fireworks to finish off the evening.

The event, which has been canceled for the last two years due to COVID-19, has frequently seen over 600 people attend in prior years.

BLNDC issued a news release distributed throughout the local community, stating that in order to successfully host the free events and activities, support is needed from local businesses as well as community members to help with funding and volunteer involvement.

According to the release, BLNDC is accepting donations in the form of cash, promotional items such as company t-shirts or hats, services from a local businesses as well as gift certificates. Donations will serve as prizes for children, youth and adult game participants, and monetary donations will go towards overhead costs for things like games and rides, musical entertainment and food.

“All donations are gratefully appreciated and will help make the year’s Indigenous Day celebration a success,” said Tom.

If you’re interested in donating to the planning of the celebration, the BLNDC office can be contacted at 250-692-3188.

