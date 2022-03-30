pr

Burns Lake awards contract for Prince Rupert export plan

Green Technology Asia Pte Ltd. will conduct research for plan

Green Technology Asia Pte Ltd. has been awarded a contract for $19,960 to complete the Burns Lake export plan.

Council submitted a grant application to the Prince Rupert Port Authority’s Export Fund to research and provide local opportunities for export possibilities for Burns Lake and Regional District of Bulkley Nechako areas B and E. The Port’s Export Development Fund approved the request for $10,000.

The goal of the funding is to assist studies to identify potential for exports in the area, which would flow through the Port of Prince Rupert. In addition, other eligible activities include market viability research especially in Asian markets.

The Village of Burns Lake allocated matching funds with the grant application from Burns Lake Community Forest reserves.

The goal of the export plan is to undertake initiatives that support the development of a strong and diverse economy, including for industry, commerce, tourism, and a vibrant downtown. It is expected to be completed by the fall of 2022.

