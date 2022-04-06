Burns Lake Community Garden prepping for season

With spring beginning, the Burns Lake Community Garden (BLCG) has started its plans for the season.

“We’re very excited to get things going, and we’re hoping to provide an array of activities for families and individuals to get back outdoors and be a part of the community,” BLCG board chair Brittany Evans told Lakes District News.

In preparation, the BLCG has created an online survey for community members, as a way to get public input on how the garden should run.

“The goal of the survey is to engage the community and identify what types of activities and learning they would like to see. We are focusing on information sharing and education in hopes of garnering more interest and community participation. The seminars and events that will be held are open to all the public, not just members of the garden. Gauging interest from the community makes it better for the board to understand where we should be focusing the events,” said Evans.

This will be the second season with a new feature; raised greenhouse beds. The season will also feature several special events which will be posted along the way as more feedback from the community continues to roll in from the survey.

As for available space in the garden, there is still an opportunity to book a plot if you haven’t yet.

“Ideally, we would have all of our beds claimed and planted this year. In the past we have not had any trouble yet filling the spaces but as of today we still have some available. Applications can be found on our website or at the Burns Lake Public Library,” said Evans.

“Our first official work-bee and wake-up the garden event will be on May 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the garden. We have had some members going up to turn soil and get things started so it is looking like a promising year. We were also fortunate enough to have the Village of Burns Lake public works crew clear away the large piles of snow at our front gate making accessibility much easier,” she continued.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

